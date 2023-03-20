WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN) — The Wake Forest Police Department has announced the town’s riskiest intersections for drivers.

Using car-crash data from 2021 to 2023, police ranked the most high-risk intersections. To no surprise, Capital Boulevard took five of six spot.

The following are the most accident prone intersections:

Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/South Main Street/New Falls of Neuse Road — 61 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Agora Drive/Wake Union Church Road — 40 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Dr. Calvin Jones Highway (NC 98 Bypass) — 39 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Burlington Mills Road — 32 Dr. Calvin Jones Highway/South Main Street (U.S. 1) — 30 Capital Boulevard (U.S. 1)/Stadium Drive/Jenkins Road — 25

Police said failure to reduce speed, inattention, and distracted driving were the biggest contributing factors in crashes at these intersections. It’s why they urge drivers to be alert and proceed with caution through these and all intersections.

Officers will continue conducting enforcement campaigns in and around these areas to make the intersections safer.