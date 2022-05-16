CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County deputies said a drive-by shooting early Sunday is part of an ongoing dispute between rival gangs.

Sunday’s shooting occurred around 12:37 a.m. at a home at 18301 Highway 27 West in Cameron, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured in this shooting, deputies said.

This is the third shooting at this address in 2022.

In January, a woman was shot in a drive-by at the same home. Two women and two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said the gang dispute has produced six shootings and seven arrests from three shootings.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage from Sunday’s shooting which shows what investigators believe is a red or burgundy in color 2009 Mini Cooper S with North Carolina license plate HJH-1019.

Anyone with information on the car’s location or the occupants involved in the shooting can call 910-893-9111 or provide a tip at P3tips.com.