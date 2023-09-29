JACKSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 57-year-old road construction worker died Friday morning after falling off a piece of equipment.

Around 11:11 a.m. on Friday, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at a construction zone on U.S. 158 outside of Garysburg.

The man died from injuries that he suffered from the fall.

Upon investigation, it was determined to be no suspicion of foul play.

“This is a sad and unfortunate incident, our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the sheriff’s office said.