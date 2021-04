FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Ramsey Street.

Authorities say a vehicle struck a utility pole causing to utility lines to block the roadway.

The closure affected Ramsey Street, between Webb Street and Moore Street.

Repairs are expected to be completed between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.