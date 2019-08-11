Road in Raleigh closed for hours after gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh street was closed for hours Saturday night after a gas leak, officials said.

It’s the third gas leak in the Triangle since Friday morning.

The Saturday incident was reported around 5 p.m. near 512 Maywood Avenue, according to Eric Boomhower, a spokesman for Dominion Energy.

Crews were dispatched and tried to excavate the area to get under the gas line in the road, Boomhower said.

The gas line was turned off around 8:30 p.m.

After the gas was shut off, crews were working to repair the gas line and fix the road.

Just before 11 p.m., the road reopened.

Boomhower added that no customers were impacted. He said the cause of the gas leak was unclear.

