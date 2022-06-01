ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at someone at a Wal-Mart in May.

On May 28, Roanoke Rapids police responded Wal-Mart on Premier Boulevard in regards to a person pointing a gun at someone inside the store.

Upon arriving at Wal-Mart, the officers were able to view video surveillance and identify the suspect as Antwan Harvey, 27.

No one was injured during the incident.

He faces a charge of assault by pointing a gun and is not in custody.

The police department is actively investigating why this incident escalated to assault.

Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.