ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a person who was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

According to police, at 7:19 p.m., someone backed into another vehicle in the parking lot of the New Dixie Shell on N.C. 125.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the subject is urged to contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444.