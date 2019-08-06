Roanoke Rapids woman assaulted man with tire iron during home invasion, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested early Tuesday after police said she broke into a Roanoke Rapids home and assaulted a man inside with a tire iron.

Police were called to a home on Starke Drive in reference to a disturbance just after 2:45 a.m.

Responding officers didn’t see a disturbance upon arrival but soon heard yelling from inside the home, police said.

Roanoke Rapids police said the home’s front door was broken and blood was on the front steps.

Inside the home, officers found Misty Edwards pinned to the ground by the homeowner.

Once police separated the two, officers learned Edwards had smashed her way into the residence and assaulted the homeowner with a tire iron.

The victim was not seriously injured but Edwards suffered a cut from the broken glass on the front door. She was treated at a local hospital and released.

She was transported to the detention center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and break/enter to terrorize and injure, police said.

She’s being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 21.

Sgt. T. Tyler, Corporal R. Cross, Officer D. Moore, Officer J. Wind , and J. Horne assisted in the investigation.

