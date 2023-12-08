ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids woman has been charged with driving while impaired after a vehicle struck a light pole causing the vehicle to overturn.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Roanoke Rapids police responded to Marshall Street concerning a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident.

Police said Kelly Monique Anderson, 36, showed signs of impairment.

Anderson was then taken into custody and later submitted to an Intoxilyzer examination where she registered a .10BAC.

She was charged with DWI and was given a court date of Jan. 19. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.