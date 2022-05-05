ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old woman was arrested after Roanoke Rapids police said she shot and killed her boyfriend early Wednesday.

Just after 1 a.m., police were called to a home in the 300 block of Madison Street in reference to a shooting.

Roanoke Rapids police said officers found 19-year-old Robert Jenkins lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the “upper chest.”

Jenkins died at the scene, police said.

Following an investigation, Jenkins’ girlfriend, Emoni Alston, was arrested and charged with his death.

The two lived together at the residence on Madison Street, police said.

Alston was charged with voluntary manslaughter and given a $20,000 bond.

She’s scheduled to appear in court on May 26.