DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are looking for a possibly armed bank robber Tuesday morning.

Around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a report of a bank robbery at PNC Bank in the 3700 block of North Roxboro Street.

A suspect entered the bank and handed an employee a note demanding money. The note implied he had a gun, police said.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot on Carver Street.

This is an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.