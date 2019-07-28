Franklin County man nabbed after ABC store robbed in Knightdale, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say there has been an arrest after a robbery Saturday at the ABC store located on Money Court.

The robbery happened around 4:25 p.m. Saturday when the suspect entered the store and placed items on the counter as if to make a purchase, Knightdale police said.

As the cashier rang up the items and opened the register, the suspect reached over the counter and into the register and grabbed money.

The suspect then fled the store in a tan Yukon SUV with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was injured and the suspect did not have a weapon.

Authorities said they believe they knew who the suspect was from surveillance video and witnesses.

Wake County ABC Board officials said that within hours after the robbery that warrants were issued for Bryan Keith Mullen of Bunn.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Mullen, 40, was spotted in the tan Yukon on John Winstead Road near Louisburg, a Saturday afternoon news release from ABC officials said.

Mullen was taken into custody by a deputy from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He is charged with common law robbery.

