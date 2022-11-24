LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Confederate statue that has stood for decades in front of the Robeson County courthouse will be removed after a vote Monday night by the board of commissioners.

The eight-member board voted 6-2 in favor of removing the marble statute, which, according to NCpedia.org, was dedicated in 1907 and sponsored by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

According to a spokesperson for the county, the statue will eventually be taken down and moved to a park with green space but not until the park is ready.

The statue has been a target of critics and vandals in recent years.

In February, the Unified Robedson NAACP branch in Robeson County called it a “symbol of racism” in a Facebook post seeking to have it removed.

“The confederate statue that stands at the entrance of the Robeson County Courthouse is a perfect reminder of the inequality in Robeson County, standing high and mighty at the people’s house that is funded by taxpayers’ money,” the Unified Robeson NAACP branch said.

In September 2017, someone used spray paint to vandalize three sides of the statue.