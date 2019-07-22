Robeson County teen girl reported missing, authorities say

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help locating a teen girl who was reported missing in Fairmont, according to a post on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Macie Lee Huggins, 15, was reported missing on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office did not say if they believe Huggins is in danger or when she was last seen.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now