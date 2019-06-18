Robeson County teen killed in possible accidental shooting, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WNCN) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what they believe may have been a fatal accidental shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Fairmont.

According to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ Facebook page, the sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 1:47 p.m. in reference to a shooting on Path Road at the home of 19-year-old Timothy Goins.

Goins was taken to the hospital by a family member and had been shot one time, the sheriff’s office said.

On Monday, Goins died at a hospital in Florence, South Carolina, Wilkins said.

“It is believed the shooting may have been accidental involving a family member,” Wilkins said.

The case is being investigated by the Juvenile Division and Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone who may have information on the shooting should call the Juvenile Division at (910) 671-3140.

Latest news on CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now