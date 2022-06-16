ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a U.S. Postal Service worker killed a cyclist by hitting him with his delivery truck.

Rocky Mount Police on Thursday said Randy Bassa, 52, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after Timothy Jenkins, 62, was killed in the wreck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened near Roses in the Englewood Square shopping center, with authorities saying Jenkins was riding his bike east along Sunset Avenue and began to cross the entrance when he was struck by the mail truck driven by Bassa.

Jenkins was injured but remained conscious at the scene, authorities said, and Nash County EMS workers took him by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Bassa originally was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way, but that charge was upgraded to misdemeanor death by motor vehicle after police learned Jenkins died at the hospital of his injuries.