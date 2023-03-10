NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount felon was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for possessing a firearm.

Labarris Demondez Powell, 28, pleaded guilty to the offense that originally occurred in December 2021, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted on U.S. 64 near Old Carriage Road, where Powell was the operator of the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle, resulting in two loaded handguns being found.

A criminal history check was conducted and Powell was discovered to be a convicted felon. After DNA results were returned with Powell’s DNA being present on one of the handguns, warrants were obtained federally, the sheriff’s office said.

Powell was taken into custody with assistance from the Rocky Mount Police Department and the US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force.

“Removing guns out of the hands of criminals and making the streets of Nash County safer is a top priority. We will continue to work with local and federal agencies to protect our citizens,” Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said.