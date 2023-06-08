ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest after a vehicle chase Thursday.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office units were working a special detail assisting with a road closure at U.S. 64 westbound and Raleigh Boulevard in Rocky Mount when a driver decided to ignore the signage and deputy’s lights and proceeded down the closed ramp.

The vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver. When an operator’s license was requested by the deputy, the driver said, “I don’t have any,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver then made a U-turn and proceeded up the closed ramp, deputies said.

A vehicle chase ensued down Raleigh Boulevard with speeds reaching over 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, deputies said.

The chase ended at the driver’s residence in the 900 block of Edwards Street. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

Michael Lindell Freeman was arrested and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $15,000 secured bond.