RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man has been charged with trafficking 42 guns to New York City, PIX11 reported.

Tyreke Colon, 24, of Rocky Mount was in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday and was formally charged with trafficking 42 guns from North Carolina to New York.

“He had bags of guns in broad daylight,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference announcing the bust.

Colon is charged with over 40 criminal counts after selling the firearms in bulk. He sold 36 guns worth over $40,000 according to the Manhattan district attorney.

Investigators say Colon bought the guns from people in the Rocky Mount area and drove or took a bus to New York. On three different occasions, Colon sold 36 weapons to an undercover officer, according to PIX11.

“Each time, Colon had bags full of guns and made the sales in broad daylight in the middle of bustling Manhattan,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “The types of guns trafficked included 34 semi-automatic pistols and two revolvers.”

According to PIX11, police arrested Colon on May 19 and said he was carrying seven guns, six of which he was preparing to sell, including an AR-15.

Colon pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail following his next court appearance.

Colon has an outstanding arrest in Rocky Mount for armed robbery in January.