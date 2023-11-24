NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Carteret County on Thursday.

Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens with the NC State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving on NC Highway 24 near Pearson Circle in the Newport area. He said a Hyundai SUV driven by Jonathan Matthew Cleve, 38, of Rocky Mount traveled off the road to the right and collided with a utility pole.

Cleve passed away from his injuries while being transported to Carteret Health Care.