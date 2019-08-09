Rocky Mount police investigate shooting on Cascade Avenue

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police confirm officers are investigating a shooting on Cascade Avenue Friday afternoon.
The call came in around 1 p.m.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
