Rocky Mount police look to identify 3 after robbery

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are working to identify three people in connection with a person being robbed.

The robbery occurred on Tuesday around 1:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Wesleyan Blvd.

If you are able to assist the The Rocky Mount Police Department with the identification of the subjects listed, please contact Det. C. Joyner at (252)-822-2774 or by email at camerons.joyner@rockymountnc.gov

