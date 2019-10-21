Rocky Mount police now have tech called ‘DNA for shell casings’

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – New technology at the Rocky Mount Police Department aims to help address gun violence and link crimes quicker.

The Department now has an Integrated Ballistic Identification System – which is a database that houses “DNA for shell casings.”

Wilson Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office and ATF all helped with the cost of the system.

IBIS will help investigators link crimes in a faster manner.

“This technology will generate real-time leads to gun crimes and strengthen prosecution of firearm offenders in this community,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief George Robinson.

Rocky Mount police had been using IBIS at the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Now, the turnaround time is expected to be advantageous for the department and its partners as they work to keep the city and surrounding regions safer,” Rocky Mount police said in a release.

