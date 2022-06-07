ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Four citizens have been recognized by police for their life-saving efforts following a deadly shooting at Chili’s in Rocky Mount on May 6.

Police said Natasha Berry, 38, was fatally shot and a Chili’s employee suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during the shooting at the restaurant located at 862 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Four citizens were recognized for providing medical attention to the wounded employee.

While customers fled from the restaurant, former Hailfax EMS employee Erik Russell tended to Berry and dialed 911.

When Rocky Mount Police Department arrived, they saw Chili’s employee Makayla Hollins, 17, providing life-saving measures on a wounded coworker in a back room of the restaurant.

Hollins applied heavy pressure to the victim’s gunshot wound with clean towels to slow the bleeding. Hollins also made calls to family members at the victim’s request to keep him calm.

Two restaurant customers – Mariah Poland and Shaketa Whitaker – also aided the wounded employee after police arrived. Poland and Whitaker helped officers apply pressure to the employee’s injury.

Nytica Battle, 25, ran from the restaurant following the shooting but was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder and going armed to the terror of the public.