ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is requesting public’s assistance with gathering camera footage of several motor vehicle break-ins and thefts that occurred nearly a month ago.

On August 29 and 30, the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to several reports of motor vehicle break-ins or stolen vehicles that happened between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to police, the incidents occurred on Irene Lane, Irene Court, Blinker Drive, BP Lane, Wildberry Court, Sexton Road and Shawn Court (Nicodemus Mile Road Corridor).

Rocky Mount police say to please contact them if you have any information regarding suspect(s) in this case at 252-972-1443.

