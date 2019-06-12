Rocky Mount senior living residents say they’re missing social security, Medicaid money

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is working to get results for the residents of a Rocky Mount senior living facility who say they didn’t get funds owed to them each month.

The Hunter Hill Senior Living Facility was recently sold. It was that sale which led to problems with funds being disbursed to residents.

Hunter Hill is a 64-bed facility. Residents allow it to take their social security and Medicaid checks and keep them for later disbursement.

“The clients get $66 a month,” said manager Terri Allen.

A resident sent in an anonymous complaint saying they didn’t get their $66 for this month.

Allen said she is not surprised some clients have complained that they haven’t received that money this month.

“I don’t blame them a bit,” she said. “It’s been a little while.”

The facility was sold by Roy and Tracy Smith to Graca Holdings of Elizabeth City.

Graca said the checks for the facility’s residents never made it to their account.

“They went to the original owners,” Allen said. “We have just received a check from them in the mail and we will deposit it so they can get their money.”

North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation spokeswoman Kelly Haight Connor “the division does not have any complaints regarding resident funds.”

“Complaints are confidential, but DHSR does investigate all complaints,” she added.

The facility’s manager says the monetary mix-up should not happen again because, by then, all the paperwork should be in place to transfer the money to Graca’s accounts.

“The money should go directly to our company,” said Allen.

As for June’s money, Allen promised the funds would be deposited by Wednesday and clients living in the assisted care faculty should have money available by Friday at the latest.

