RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Will the supreme court overturn Roe v Wade? That’s the big question after a draft opinion was released that appears to show the high court ready to overturn Roe v wade. It had many North Carolina politicians sounding off.

Monday, Governor Roy Cooper came out saying if the court does overturn Roe v. Wade, it will be up to states like North Carolina to stand up for women’s medical care.

“Now more than ever, governors and state legislatures must stand up for women’s healthcare,” Cooper said via Twitter Monday.

Former Chief Justice of North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, also issued a statement.

“If confirmed, this decision is the moment we have feared, warned and fought against. It is terrifying for women across the country,” Beasly said.

Republican Congressman, Madison Cawthorn, said in a statement he wished to end Roe V. Wade.

“This leak was meant to intimidate the supreme court into backing down. Pray for the end of Roe v. Wade. Science, common sense, and life will win,” Cawthorn said.

The NC Values Coalition Executive Director, Tami Fitzgerald, said if the decision is true the organization support the decision.

“We believe the people of North Carolina have the right to decide the issue by enacting laws that protect unborn children and honor women, and that is exactly what we are prepared to do,” said Fitzerald.