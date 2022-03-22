DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Routine cancer screenings dropped across the U.S. because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New research published this week in the Journal Cancer finds those screening rates still have not returned to normal.

“This is really concerning for us,” said Dr. Lars Grimm, associate professor of radiology at Duke University School of Medicine.

“It’s been already two years since we’ve been through this. If we’re not returning to those normal rates, are we going to start to see long-term problems, long-term impact on our cancer diagnosis rates,” Grimm said.

For the study, researchers looked at nearly 750 accredited cancer programs in the U.S. last spring.

Then compared pre-pandemic and pandemic monthly screening test volumes.

Findings show a 55 percent deficit in breast cancer screenings.

Colorectal screenings plummeted even further, showing an 80 percent deficit during the same time.

“If you don’t take advantage of screening, then you often times might detect that when it becomes a palpable lump let’s say, that’s usually a larger size and later stage, and our treatment options are more limited, and patients just don’t do as well, unfortunately,” Grimm said.

That’s why Grimm encourages patients to stay on top of routine cancer screenings.

“Don’t put them off, adhere to those guidelines, follow-through,” Grimm said. “The guidelines were developed for a reason and if we follow those guidelines, we can do the best job of trying to keep our patients healthy.”

Grimm believes it’s possible to close the cancer screening gap by increasing outreach efforts and identifying which patient population isn’t coming in to screen.