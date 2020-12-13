Rowan County detention officer dies at hospital days later after serious crash on I-85

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rowan County detention officer who was involved in a serious crash on Interstate-85 earlier this week has tragically passed away, the sheriff’s office said.

“I regret to inform you that at 12:24 hours today, Rowan County Detention Officer Kara Mariah Alsup succumbed to the severe injuries she sustained while involved in a tragic accident on Wednesday morning December 9, 2020.

Officer Alsup was born July 23, 1995, and began working for the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on June 18, 2020. The body will be escorted from CMC Main hospital to Powlas-Staton funeral home tomorrow at a time yet to be determined by Rowan County Detention Center Officers, Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Officers.

The arrangements for any services have not been set yet but further information will be forthcoming. Please keep the family of Officer Kara Alsup in your thoughts and prayers.”

RELATED: OFF-DUTY ROWAN COUNTY DETENTION OFFICER INJURED IN SERIOUS CRASH ON I-85 AT BROOKSHIRE

According to the sheriff’s office, Detention Officer Kara Mariah Alsup got off her assignment at 6 a.m. and was driving home when she had to pull off I-85 near Brookshire Freeway.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, Alsup’s car was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup then pulled off to the left shoulder to report the crash, and while waiting for troopers to respond, a Chevrolet pick-up truck rear-ended her.

Troopers estimate the truck was traveling at least 55 mph.

The driver of the truck involved was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.

The NC State Highway Patrol continues to investigate this incident.

Latest headlines from FOX 46