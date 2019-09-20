Roxboro man killed woman who had restraining order against him, DA says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Timothy Parnell appeared before an Orange County judge Friday – charged with killing a woman who had a protective order taken out against him.

Parnell, 58, of Roxboro was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 46-year-old Anne Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick’s body was found Sept. 8 in front of her home in the 2500 block of Brown Road in Hurdle Mills.

Parnell also faces three counts of violating a domestic violence protective order Kirkpatrick had filed against him.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Kirkpatrick had a restraining order against Parnell that she had filed on Aug. 8.

According to the order, Parnell had become upset when he thought Kirkpatrick was looking at another man. That’s when it says he grabbed her by the wrist and neck.

According to the arrest warrant, Parnell violated that restraining order three times days before her death.

“They occurred between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 where he contacted her on three separate occasions, twice in person and one by phone,” said Byron Beasley, senior assistant district attorney for Orange County.

Investigators said it was on Sept. 8, when an off duty officer found Kirkpatrick lying in her front yard three hours after she died.

Investigators are still not saying exactly how Parnell killed her.

But after taking out two search warrants, Sheriff Charles Blackwood said they had enough evidence to prove Parnell committed the crime.

Parnell was given no bond for the first-degree murder charge and a bond of $250,000 for each of the three protective orders he violated.

Parnell is due back in court on Oct 7 for a probable cause hearing.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Parnell had a history of felony convictions that included assault.

Beasley said Parnell had some prior felony assault convictions in Durham County in 1980 and another assault on a female conviction from 2005.

