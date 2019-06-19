Roxboro police: Restaurant co-owner accused of paying underage boys for sex

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Person County man is accused of paying underage boys for sex, Roxboro police said Wednesday.

Thomas Carl Adler, 32, was arrested after an initial victim came forward on June 9. Police said another victim came forward the following day, leading to Adler being re-arrested and charged again.

Two more victims were identified, yielding more charges against Adler. He faces four counts of soliciting prostitution from a minor, police said.

Adler is the co-owner of the Clarksville Station Restaurant.

The known victims are boys between the ages of 15 and 17. One of the incidents took place near the restaurant, Roxboro police Chief David Hess confirmed.

“Surprising to think that you’d be a business owner and have a business that’s been around for a while to actually be that person,” neighbor Thomas Kiser said.

Adler has voluntarily checked himself into a mental health facility in Chapel Hill, Hess said.

Police believe there are other victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

