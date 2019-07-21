RPD Officer injured after vehicle crashes into patrol car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department Officer is recovering after a vehicle crashed into the officer’s patrol car early Sunday morning.

The officer was at the scene of another crash at I-40 and Trailwood Drive with blue lights activated and blocking the outside travel lane.

The officer was inside the patrol car when another vehicle crashed into it around 3 a.m.

The officer and the suspect were both transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation and the suspect’s name has not been released.