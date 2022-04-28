RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has a new partnership with Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

This partnership was announced Thursday morning at the Wegmans located at 1200 Wake Towne Drive.

The partnerships initiative is to bring emergency food assistance to those in need. Raleigh Police Chief, Estella D. Patterson was in attendance as well as other officers who patrol the area.

WNCN photo/Darran Todd

Patterson said it has been a year-long mission to combat hunger and she is pleased with this collaborative effort.

“This is an opportunity for us to really engage with youth within our community. As stated, our officers will have these food bags with them if they come across a youth who might be in need. It would be an opportunity for them to provide this bag of food to them and their families,” the chief said.

Each officer in the Southeastern district will have a bag of food supplies with a variety of options. The food choices range from pasta, crackers, canned goods, chips and a lot more.

Patterson said this program aligns with the department community programs geared towards community and health. The program will start in this part of the city and if the initiative is successful then it would extend to other locations.