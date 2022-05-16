MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carrburritos’ location at Boxyard RTP will close its doors by the end of the week.

The restaurant announced on Facebook that Saturday will be its last day at the location.

“With this pandemic world of staffing and supply shortages, we are choosing to focus our resources on our Carrboro store,” said the restaurant in its post. It went on to thank people for the support they have shown and Boxyard RTP for “being a super rad community”.

Carrburrito’s location at 711 W. Rosemary in Carrboro will remain open. The location in Davidson will stay open too.

The restaurant is not alone in its staffing challenges.

A report published earlier this month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found there were 11.5 million job openings by the end of March. The report listed the southern region of the country as having the most job opening with more than 4,500 openings.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants had the highest rate of openings, according to the report. The job opening rate in the industry was 9.7 percent by the end of March.

Not helping the staffing situation for companies is the number of people quitting their jobs. The labor report recorded 4.5 million quitting their jobs. For comparison, just 1.4 million people nationwide were laid off or fired.

People with gift cards to the Boxyard RTP location are asked to use it before May 21, or email rae@carrburritos.com to transfer it to the Carrboro location.