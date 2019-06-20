Sacramento police officer shot, standoff ensues

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say a Sacramento police officer has been shot in a possible ambush and a gunman continues to hold off those trying to reach her.

KTXL-TV says a lieutenant is reporting that the officer was responding to a report of shots fired in the North Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday evening when she was hit and is pinned down in the yard of a home.

The Sacramento Bee indicates the officer is in a backyard. A rescue was successfully executed and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

The scene is still active and dangerous, as of 11:55 p.m. EST Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

Because of the gunman, police are warning residents to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road.

