FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – What would have been a busy day at ACC Sports Cuts has turned into the worst for owner Chris Soles.

Around 1 a.m., a fire destroyed his barbershop.

It left only the brick frame intact.

Fayetteville firefighters believe the fire could have started next door at Gyro Kings on North Reilly Road, near Fort Bragg.

Fayetteville Fire and Police Departments are looking into whether the fire was intentionally set.

Soles said he didn’t have fire insurance.

“All the stuff I worked hard for, paid off. Finally paid it just about everything last year,” Soles said.

“I wonder who would do that. It got me wondering because I don’t have no enemies. If I do, I don’t know about it,” Serna Savage, owner of Gyro Kings said.

She even discovered offensive language spray-painted on her storefront, leaving neighboring businesses in this nearby community shocked.

“It looked at first to me like an electrical fire is what I thought, you know. But they were talking about it could be something else. That’s kind of the part that kind of took me back,” Ryan Sharp, owner of Red Hill said.

“When people are taking their time, their energy, their money, you know that’s their hustle. That’s how they feed their family. That’s how they take care of their bills. So, it is a sad situation for anybody to lose anything like that,” Tyme Watlington, owner of Jule Plug said.

Fayetteville business owners Tyme Watlington and Prince Mason are pitching in to help out.

“We just want to put together this GoFundMe me to be able to help her rebuild everything that she started, and give back everything that she gave to the community,” Mason, owner of Royal Hair Cartel said.

If you would like to donate, click here.