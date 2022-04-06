Rachel Duensing in her safe space.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – When we’re sitting and relaxing at home, most of us know where our safe spot is should bad weather or a tornado come rolling through, but what happens when a tornado occurs while you’re at work?

Just like at home, when you’re at work, find the lowest floor possible and get to an interior closet or bathroom, crouch down, and wait for the storm to pass.

Why are we talking about this now?

April 6 is #SafePlaceSelfie day.

It seems trivial to talk about getting your cellphone out and taking a selfie when you’re trying to find your safe spot.

But the whole point is to find your safe spot now (while the weather is calm) take a picture of it, share it, and then inspire your friends and family to find their safe spot both at home, at work, and at school.

For more on the Safe Place initiative, click here!