CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said a high school substitute teacher has been charged after an investigation found she had sex with a student.

On Nov. 23, the sheriff’s office received a complaint through the Lakewood High School Resource Officer regarding an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student.

As a result, the complaint was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for review. Upon investigation, enough probable cause was established to charge 32-year-old Tiffany Rose Williams, of Salemburg, with:

Two counts of sexual acts with a student

Indecent liberties with a student

Indecent liberties with a child

She was given a secured bond in the amount of $40,000.

The sheriff’s office said no activity occurred on the school’s campus and school officials have been fully cooperative with the investigation.

CBS 17 has reached out to Sampson County Schools in regard to Williams’ employment status.

At this time no further information will be released due to the sensitivity associated with juvenile investigations.