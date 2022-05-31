CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the victims in a weekend shooting that left one Clinton man dead and another injured.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Brent Antwain McCollum, 30, was killed and Roman Dashon King, 24, was wounded.

McCollum was found dead inside a car Sunday evening after the shooting along Loop Road off state Route 24 east of Clinton, authorities said.

King was taken to a nearby hospital by Sampson County EMS crews.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in finding the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting may call deputies at 910-592-4141.