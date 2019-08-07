Sam’s Club releases chicken sandwich, waffle fries to compete with restaurants

Breaking News
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sam’s Club has released a new chicken sandwich and waffle fries that “are just as tasty and addictive as your drive-thru favorites,” the company announced.

The new Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich goes for $1.60 per sandwich.

You can get a package of 10 for $15.98.

The waffle fries can be ready in just 30 minutes in the oven or 15 minutes if you have an air fryer.

Sam’s Club said this “means you can get yummy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and chicken bites whenever 👏🏻 you 👏🏻 want 👏🏻.”

The sandwich and fries join the already available Southern Style Chicken Bites.

