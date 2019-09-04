1  of  27
San Francisco declares NRA a domestic terrorist organization

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization.

The resolution claims the NRA spreads propaganda that misinforms and aims to deceive the public about the dangers of gun violence.

It also claims that through its advocacy, the NRA has armed individuals who have committed acts of terrorism.

The NRA has not yet commented on this resolution.

