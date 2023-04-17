PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Sandhills Community College was evacuated and closed Monday due to a threat, according to school officials.

Monday afternoon, everyone on the campuses was asked to evacuate until further notice. The school shared on Facebook that they were suspending all in-person activities including classes immediately.

About an hour later, schools officials shared that an individual related to the threat had been located off campus by authorities. SCC officials said all buildings would remain closed for the remainder of the day.

The school did not make mention of the nature of the threat. School officials did not explain how the individual located was associated with the threat or where they were found.

SCC officials said the investigation was still active. Once it was complete, SCC said local law enforcement would provide more information.