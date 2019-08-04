Sanford Police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing

George Ernest Owens

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested 34-year-old George Ernest Owens of Sanford in the stabbing death of 49-year-old Nelson Ray Honeycutt, also of Sanford.

Officials say officers responded to a call of a man laying on the side of the road on McIver Street near market Street Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers located Honeycutt suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Honeycutt was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

According to the investigation, Owens and Honeycutt were involved in a physical altercation before the stabbing happened.

Owens was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder. He was placed in custody in the Lee County Jail with no bond.

Owens is expected to be in court Monday.

