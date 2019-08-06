Sanitation worker gives toy recycle truck to kid who regularly greets him

JENKS, Okla. (WNCN) — A sanitation worker in Oklahoma and a young boy have formed a friendship that has since went viral.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Jenks, Aaron Mitchell will regularly see a young boy as he goes about his work route. The post says the boy waits outside to greet the employees of American Waste Control as they round up trash around the neighborhood.

The post says the boy would wait outside “whether it was 30 degrees or 100 degrees.”

“As a result, the crew on the back of the truck became friends with him and his family,” according to the post. The boy would also bring him water and snacks.

City officials say Mitchell repaid the boy’s kindness with a new toy recycle truck, reminiscent of the equipment Mitchell works with.

“Thank you, Mr. Mitchell, and the whole crew from American Waste Control, for making this little boy’s day and keeping our community clean,” officials said in the Facebook post.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now