Sarah Sanders to step down as White House Press Secretary, President Trump tweets

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Sarah Sanders will step down as White House Press Secretary at the end of the month, according to a tweet by President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted:

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!

Sanders replaced Sean Spicer as press secretary in July 2017.

The president did not release any information concerning a replacement.

