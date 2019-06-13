Sarah Sanders to step down as White House Press Secretary, President Trump tweets

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Sarah Sanders will step down as White House Press Secretary at the end of the month, according to a tweet by President Donald Trump.
On Thursday, Trump tweeted:
After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!
Sanders replaced Sean Spicer as press secretary in July 2017.
The president did not release any information concerning a replacement.
