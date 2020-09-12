Saturday morning tweet by Pres Trump flagged by twitter for encouraging voters to vote twice

FILE – In this Sunday, June 14, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while walking across the tarmac as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J. Trump is returning to Washington. A far-right Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize 2021 for his efforts to reach a peace agreement in the Middle East. Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament for the far-right Progress Party, said on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 that Trump should be considered for his work “for reaching a peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel which opens up for possible peace in the Middle East. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twitter flagged a tweet posed by President Trump on Saturday morning encouraging voters in North Carolina to sign and send in their ballots early then vote at the poll if the ballot had not been counted.

The tweet, pictured below, violates Twitter’s rules regarding civic and election integrity.

“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

Voting twice in North Carolina is illegal and Twitter officials say the circulation of the tweet is being limited.

The tweet, “…advise[s] people to take actions which could be illegal in the context of voting or result in the invalidation of their votes,” according to Twitter.

When you click on the tweet, you’ll see a message before you read it that says the president’s tweet “violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity.”

The message goes on to explain that the tweet is still visible because, “Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein quickly responded to the president on Twitter, saying: “NORTH CAROLINA: Do NOT do what the President directs. To make sure your ballot COUNTS, sign and send it in EARLY. Then track it ONLINE with BALLOTTRAX. Do NOT vote twice (it’s a felony), or waste your time, or unnecessarily risk exposure to more people.”