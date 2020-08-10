Sausages recalled in NC for possible listeria contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public safety health alert for ready-to-eat sausage made by ‘Bluegrass Provisions Company.’

The agency says four products made on April 22 may be contaminated with listeria. The products are listed as following:

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “BLUEGRASS METTWURST,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of “WALNUT CREEK FOODS Smoked Sausage,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl “SMOKED BRATWURST,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

14-oz. plastic packages containing 6 pieces of Lidl “SMOKED BRATWURST WITH CHEESE,” with a use or freeze by date of July 23, 2020.

The products bear establishment number “EST. 7417” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, and Virginia.

