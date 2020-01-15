Georgia man arrested, charged after police find dog in dumpster

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department arrested a man after finding his dog in a dumpster.

Avery Steven Bulloch was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty Tuesday morning.

At around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 9100 block of White Bluff Road for a report of someone possibly dragging a dog towards a dumpster and returning without it.

Officers arrived and found the dumpster with the door closed. They found a gray dog, possibly a pit bull, inside. Officers say the dog’s crate had been thrown on top of the animal, which was visibly malnourished with cuts on its face.

Officers got the dog out of the dumpster and put it in a patrol car where it was given water and treats.

The dog is now in custody of Animal Control.

