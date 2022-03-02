RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In December, Torchlight Academy in Raleigh was placed on Level 3 Governance Noncompliance Status, the most severe level of probation. It meant the charter school could potentially lose its license to operate if the board determined it was still not in state compliance.

The school was accused of false reporting, unqualified staff and other issues relating to its special education program. On Monday, the State Board of Education’s Charter Schools Advisory Board voted to revoke the school’s charter saying it had not made enough progress to remedy issues.

The State Board of Education will get the final say in their Thursday meeting.

If they choose to revoke the school’s charter, it could result in the forced shutdown of the school. That meeting begins at 9 a.m. and will be held virtually.

After a seven-hour meeting, the advisory board recommended the revocation of the school’s charter based on:

Violation of laws and regulations including special education laws and federal conflict of interest in self-dealing regulation

Violation of the charter agreement including failure to produce requested document, failure to provide adequate oversight and management of school

Failure to meet generally accepted standards of fiscal management, failure to retain and provide to DPI required documentation of expenditures of state and federal monies and comply with other fiscal requirements

Allowing the ongoing self-dealing in conflicts of interest by the EMO Torchlight LLC

CEO of Torchlight Academy, Donnie McQueen spoke during Monday’s meeting. He accepted that the school needed to make improvements and took responsibility for its shortcomings. Representatives for the school asked that they be allowed to remain open and be given the opportunity to put into action a plan to correct their shortcomings.

The school said students would face “irreparable harm” if the school shut down.

“At the end of the day, how will our children be helped if Torchlight Academy is shut down? How will they be helped if we are corrected and we find common ground to accomplish the mission of establishing high-quality schools?” asked McQueen.