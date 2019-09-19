SBI investigating small Johnston County town’s police department, officials say

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the Kenly Police Department, bureau officials confirmed Thursday morning.

According to the SBI, they were “requested by the Johnston County District Attorney’s Office and the Kenly police chief to investigate the police department.”

The SBI said that due to the ongoing investigation they cannot share any other information.

A Kenly town councilman, Trinity Henderson, posted more details in a Facebook post earlier this week.

According to Henderson, “a major internal affairs investigation on the Kenly Police Department” is underway. “The investigation concerns alleged behavior such as falsifying police reports and illegal searches.”

Henderson claims the Elizabeth City Police Department is conducting the investigation. The SBI did not confirm that information.

The Facebook post goes on to say that Henderson knows “several of the Kenly Police officers personally” and that he “would be extremely surprised if these allegations were true.”

Though he said he’d be surprised, Henderson admitted that “no police officer (or anyone else) is beyond reproach.”

Henderson ended his post by saying “Hopefully this investigation will exonerate our officers and not result in another embarrassment for our town.”

